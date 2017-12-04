Hyderabad: Vigil beefed up ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Hyderabad: The city police will deploy 7,000 police personnel on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Wednesday.

The security is beefed up in view of the court-related developments and some political parties and groups calling for public meetings, the police said. The forces will be drawn up from various wings of the city police and as a precautionary measure the Rapid Action Force (RPF) will be deployed at the communally sensitive areas.

The United Muslim Forum organised a public meeting on Sunday night. The Majlis Bachao Tehreek held a meeting at Urdu Ghar, Moghalpura. A few groups are planning protest meetings in the Old City on Wednesday.

“No specific inputs of law and order disturbance are received from any quarter so far. The bandobast is just a precautionary measure. Already, the prohibitory orders are in force in the city and no one can take out any rally or procession without permission,” said V Satyanarayana, DCP (south).