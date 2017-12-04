search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Osmania student found hanging in hostel, ruckus in university

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Dec 4, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Police have made elaborate arrangements in and around the campus in view of bandh calls by students’ organisations.
The student was found hanging to the ceiling of a bathroom in Maneur Hostel on Sunday evening resulting in protest. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: In a late night operation, the Hyderabad police shifted the body of Osmania University student E Murali, who allegedly committed suicide on the campus on Sunday, to a mortuary.

An autopsy was later performed and the 21-year-old MSc (physics) student’s body was shifted to his home in Jagdevpur mandal in Siddipet district of Telangana before Monday dawn.

A scuffle ensued between the police and students when the former tried to shift Murali's body out of the campus late Sunday night. The police used mild force to disperse the students, who in retaliation pelted stones at them. Two police officials and a few students were injured in the clash.

“We had detained about 50 people, including leaders of political parties apart from other organisations. The body was sent to the native place of the student for final rites,” said Hyderabad Commissioner (in-charge) VV Srinivasa Rao.

Murali was found hanging to the ceiling of a bathroom in Maneur Hostel on Sunday evening, triggering protest by the students.

The students' unions and Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kondanda Ram said that Murali, who had completed his BSc and BEd degree, was keen on getting a government job. However, he could not secure one.

The TJAC is holding a “Kovula Koi Kotlata” meeting on Monday to highlight the unemployment issue in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Telangana JAC and various students’ organisations have given a call for bandh on Monday. The police have made elaborate arrangements in and around the Osmania University campus.

