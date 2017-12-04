search on deccanchronicle.com
HC order on Dhinakaran plea to use 'hat' symbol in RK Nagar bypoll today

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
HC also send notice to EC, Panneerselvam and Palanisamy on Sasikala-Dhinakaran plea challenging poll panel's Nov 23 order.
Justice Indermeet Kaur heard arguments on behalf of the Sasikala-T T V Dhinakaran group, the poll panel and the faction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam and said it will pass an order at 4 pm on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on an interim plea by Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran group of AIADMK for using the 'hat' symbol in the upcoming RK Nagar assembly constituency bypoll.

Justice Indermeet Kaur heard arguments on behalf of the Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran group, the poll panel and the faction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam and said it will pass an order at 4 pm on Monday.

The court also issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Panneerselvam, Palanisamy and two others on the Sasikala-Dhinakaran plea challenging the poll panel's November 23 order allotting the 'two-leaves' symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palanisamy faction.

The main petition will be heard on February 12, the court said.

Tags: hat symbol, delhi high court, sasikala-ttv dhinakaran group, r k nagar bypoll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


