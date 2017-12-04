search on deccanchronicle.com
Dad cycles 1,500 km looking for missing disabled son in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Dec 4, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 2:21 am IST
The police sat over his complaint and asked him to stay at home and wait to hear from them.
Lucknow: In search of his disabled son who went missing six months ago, Satish Chand, a farmer from Hathras, has been travelling on his cycle from various districts in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and Haryana in search of his son.

Satish Chand has pedalled more than 1,500 kilometres in search of his son, Godna. Mr Satish’s 11-year-old son went missing on June 24 while he was on his way to school. When he did not return home by late evening, Mr Satish started looking for him. 

After a futile search for Godna, who has learning difficulties, Satish approached the police. The police sat over his complaint and asked him to stay at home and wait to hear from them.

Tired of waiting, Satish Chand decided to search for his son himself and set off on his bicycle with a photograph of the missing son. He travelled from city to city, asking people if they had seen Godna.

In Agra, Naresh Paras, a child rights activist saw Satish Chand and heard his story. Naresh Paras brought the matter to the notice of the UP DGP and highlighted Chand’s plight in the Chief Minister’s ‘Jansunwai’ portal, an app for registering citizens’ grievances and suggestions.

“We have still not got any response from the police but I will pursue the matter because I can understand the sorrow of the father,” he said.

Satish Chand has distributed innumerable pamphlets across several districts so far in the hope that someone would get back to him with news of his son.

Tags: agra, missing, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




