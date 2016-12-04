Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Telangana govt starts ‘cashless’ classes for its employees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2016, 1:54 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 2:45 am IST
Hundreds of employees thronged the venue to interact with bankers to know how cashless transactions can be done in secure mode.
The Telangana state government has expedited measures to switch to cashless economy following demonetisation
Hyderabad: The Telangana state government which has expedited measures to switch to cashless economy following demonetisation, has started the exercise to create awareness among employees on the need to make cashless transactions. The government organised a Digital Financial Literacy Camp at Secretariat on Saturday to creating awareness among  its employees on doing cashless transactions.

Chief adviser to Telangana government Dr Rajiv Sharma and Chief secretary K. Pradeep Chandra launched the programme. Hundreds of employees thronged the venue to interact with bankers to know how cashless transactions can be done in secure mode. Employees expressed apprehensions over how safe their amount would be in casheless transactions and how secure their bank accounts would be in this mode.

Bankers clarified all their doubts and explained them about the precautions they need to take for cashless transactions. Mr Rajiv Sharma said all employees have to shift to cashless transactions mode as early as possible since they had to face several hardships on account of demonentisation with currency crisis. Mr Pradeep Chandra said making India a cashless economy remains the main aim of Centre behind demonetisation announcement and the governments would only encourage cashless transactions in future to meet this goal. Mr Pradeep Chandra said it would be better if employees adopt cashless transaction mode now to avoid problems in future.

Tags: cashless transactions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

