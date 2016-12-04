Porngate case: Ruckus over Tanveer Sait, Karnataka Houses adjourned

BELAGAVI: With BJP legislators digging their heels in on their demand for resignation of primary and secondary education minister, Tanveer Sait, for the second consecutive day, presiding officers of both Houses of legislature adjourned the proceedings sine die on Saturday.

Soon after the Legislative Assembly assembled, BJP members stormed into the well of the House and raised slogans against the government and Mr Tanvir Sait.

They had launched a sit-in in the well on Friday, demanding the minister’s resignation for allegedly flipping through sleazy videos on his mobile phone during a public function in Raichur. Opposition leader Mr Jagadish Shettar had charged the CID with trying to give a clean chit to the minister, and demanded Mr Sait’s resignation on moral grounds.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and law minister, T B Jayachandra, spoke in defence of Mr Sait, resulting in a verbal duel with BJP legislators. Mr Siddaramaiah said there was no evidence of the minister allegedly watching sleazy videos during Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

The government, however, government sought the assistance of CID’s cyber cell to ascertain facts. Officers of the cyber cell, too, confirmed that Mr Sait was not guilty. Therefore, there was no question of the minister’s resignation, he added.

Soon, both Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Jayachandra tried to turn the tables on BJP legislators, saying they had no moral right to seek Mr Sait’s resignation as some of their party colleagues including ministers were caught watching porn inside the Legislative Assembly though mobile phones were banned inside the House.

At this juncture, Speaker K B Koliwad tried to commence the question hour, saying BJP members could rake up the issue after question hour. JD(S) legislators sought the proceedings to continue as per the agenda.

When BJP legislators, however, did not relent, Mr Koliwad adjourned the House for ten minutes and later sine die. The Legislative Council, too, witnessed protests by BJP legislators forcing Chairman D H Shankaramurthy to adjourn the House sine die.