Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban: ‘Beware of malware attacks on ATMs,’ Govt cautions customers

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 1:59 pm IST
The usage of micro-ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) counters have witnessed a sharp surge post demonetisation.
Image for repersentational purpose only
 Image for repersentational purpose only

New Delhi: With the usage of micro-ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) counters witnessing a sharp surge post demonetisation, the country's premier cyber security agency CERT-In has cautioned customers, bankers and traders against skimming and malware attacks on these systems and asked them to adopt high-end encryption to plug possible breaches.

The CERT-In, nodal agency to combat hacking, phishing attacks and to fortify security-related defences of the Indian Internet domain, has issued two specific advisories for micro-Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sale (POS) terminals.

The advisory states that as micro-ATMs work with minimal power and connect to central banking servers through a GPRS network, their security features need to be strong and updated to check attempts by hackers who stealthily plan to steal private customer and bank data which leads to loss of their hard earned money by way of hacking or electronic stealing.

"Traditionally, data input into the POS system is in memory in clear text which allows attackers, memory scrapers to be very successful.

"The way to minimise this risk is by encrypting the card data as soon as possible and keeping it encrypted to the maximum extent throughout its life within the system. Point to Point Encryption (P2PE) could be used to address the issue of encrypting data in memory," the advisory, said.

It explains that skimming is the theft of classified credit/debit card data.

"A thief can obtain the victim's credit card number using a small electronic device near the card acceptance slot and store hundreds of victims' credit card numbers," it said.

A social engineering attack can be engineered at these facilities, it added, by gaining trust of the owner as the fraudster poses as a member of staff.

"The fraudster would then ask the customer to check the card for damages. The fraudster would have gained confidence from his prey using various tactics such as offering assistance to the customer who perhaps would have tried to use the ATM without success or perhaps the customer who is not familiar with use of micro ATM machine and requires assistance," it said.

A micro ATM enables the un-banked rural population to access banking services in their villages or towns in a convenient manner and it offers facilities of deposit,

withdrawal, funds transfer, balance enquiry and issuance of mini-statement.

The agency has asked the banks and micro ATM operators to exercise some counter-measures to thwart such attacks.

"The micro ATM must not transmit any confidential data unencrypted on the network; it must automatically log out the operator and lock itself after a period of inactivity; keep all the micro ATM software, application, anti-virus regularly updated and educate the customer about basic functionalities and security best practises," the advisory by Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) said.

Tags: demonetisation, micro-atms, cyber security, indian computer emergency response team

Related Stories

Long queues resurfaced at banks on Wednesday.

1.80 lakh ATMs re-calibrated to dispense Rs 500, 2,000 notes

Millions continue to face acute cash shortages in aftermath of demonetisation last month.
01 Dec 2016 6:11 PM

Entertainment Gallery

When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Someone in Madurai paid Rs 5 to public toilet by cheque in absence of change

The cheque had 'Public Toilet Madurai' written on it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Pic: Karan Johar has come up with an unique invite for Manish Malhotra’s birthday!

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.
 

Bar scam casts long shadow on ex-minister’s son’s ‘filmy’ wedding

The wedding venue (Photo:Facebook)
 

Not Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to appear with Anushka Sharma on Koffee with Karan

Katrina will next be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Jagga Jasoos' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak protest over pay withdrawal has nothing to do with Govt: India

Diplomats can draw their tax free salaries in dollars and only have to give reason for the withdrawal beyond USD 5,000. (Photo: File)

Rs 71 lakh in new Rs 2000 currency seized from Karnataka

New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Need resolute action against those who fund terrorists: Modi at HoA meet

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani at the Heart of Asia Conference, in Amritsar on Sunday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Have you invited Sartaj Aziz to Amritsar to feed him biryani, Cong asks Modi

Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AFP)

Modi salutes bravery of navy personnel on occasion of Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham