No compromise over Vangaveeti, says Ram Gopal Varma

Vijayawada: Ram Gopal Varma, director of the controversial film Vangaveeti, has declared that he will not make any compromises on the film that has landed him in court.

The controversy surrounding the film has to do with a feud between two clans from two different castes. Varma met members of the the rival families — Vangaveeti Radhakrishna and Devineni ‘Nehru’ Rajasekhar — on Saturday to see if he could get them to withdraw their objections to the film.

While Mr Rajasekhar said he had no objection to the film (after Varma agreed in a court hearing to remove a song he had objected to) Mr Radhakrishna, son of the Kapu leader portrayed in the film, raised many objections.

Varma first met Mr Radhakrishna and his mother Ratna Kumari at a private hospital belonging to the Vangaveeti group and discussed their objections. Also present were YSRC MLA Kodali Nani and K.L. University chairman K. Satya Narayana.

After the meeting, Varma tweeted: “I saw many serious warnings.1st time I saw very smilingly serious warnings. Dangerous. But I will not compromise on my vision of Vangaveeti.” In anothr tweet, he wrote, “just met Radha and his mother, meeting did not go half well, I will not compromise, have to see what happens (sic).” Varma also visited the residence of Mr Rajasekhar. After a one-hour-long discussion, the two addressed a press conference.

The director clarified that the film is not against any caste and that apprehensions of violence are unfounded. He said he could not disclose what he had discussed with the Vangaveeti family, but “I am not going to consider their objections.”