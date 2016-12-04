Jet Airways plane makes emergency landing at Hyderabad, passengers safe

The Bengaluru-bound plane was diverted to Hyderabad after its pilot reported hydraulic failure. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-bound Jet Airways plane from Kolkata, with 147 passengers and eight crew members on board, was on Saturday diverted to Hyderabad where it made an emergency landing after its pilot reported some technical problem.

On landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, one of its tyres burst, however, all the passenger were deplaned safely, Hyderabad airport sources said.

The aircraft remained struck at the runway, forcing the airport authorities to shut operations for a brief period.

The Bengaluru-bound plane was diverted to Hyderabad after its pilot reported hydraulic failure, they said.

"At about 2035 hours information was received about the diversion of the aircraft following which all emergency landing procedures were put in place. The aircraft made emergency landing at 2044 hours and on arrival one of the plane's tyres turned flat. However, all 147 passengers were deplaned safely," sources said.

The operations remain suspended for about one-and-a-half hour as the aircraft was stuck at the runway, they said, adding following which four flights were diverted to other nearby airports.

The aircraft was later towed away to a parking bay, after which the operations resumed at around 1015 hours, they added.