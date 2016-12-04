Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Don’t return stash, Narendra Modi tells poor depositors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2016, 12:55 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 2:34 am IST
The PM also asked the poor not to return the money deposited in their accounts by the “rich and corrupt”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moradabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he was considering transferring money of  the corrupt to the bank accounts of the poor. The PM also asked the poor not to return the money deposited in their accounts by the “rich and corrupt”.

“All account holders should not return the money that others have put in your accounts. If you promise to do so, I will work hard to devise a formula to send all depositors to jail, and to ensure the money goes to poor households,” the PM said.

He was addressing a rally at UP’s Moradabad ahead of next year’s state elections. His remarks came even as his decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes as part of a crackdown on tax dodgers and counterfeiters has left millions cashless, prompting the Opposition to mount a relentless attack on his government.

Mr Modi, however, said being a “fakir” he had nothing to fear. “Jhola le kar aye hain, johla lekar chale jayenge,” he said amidst a thunderous applause.
Mr Modi said that the people of  the country were his leaders and that he had no high command (like the Congress).

Modi bats for online transactions 
He said India must go for online transactions, refusing to accept the Opposition’s  argument that a large part of the country was still technically challenged. He also spoke of reports of a video going viral showing a beggar flash a swipe machine after a man told him that he had no change.

“There are 40 crore smartphones in the country today. Every-thing is available on mobile banking, net banking and through credit and debit cards. You just need to download an app on your phone, and for 40 crore people, everything is possible without visiting a bank or standing in queues,” he said.

He reiterated that hardships would ease shortly, and said, “this will be the last queue for the people who have been standing in lines for the last 70 years for their daily needs”.

Tags: demonetisation, online transactions, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad

Related Stories

BSP Chief Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Modi no 'fakir', 'bahut bade maldar', says Mayawati

She also alleged non-BJP-ruled states are being discriminated against in supply of new notes.
03 Dec 2016 7:42 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at BJP's Parivaratan Rally in Moradabad. (Photo: PTI)

Rich lining outside homes of poor to help deposit black money: Modi in UP

'I want to thank the people of Moradabad for extending their support to the BJP during the 2014 elections,' Modi said.
03 Dec 2016 3:19 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
 

Hindu groups in UK call for withdrawing 'non-veg' 5-pound note

A petition titled 'Remove tallow from bank notes' has gathered nearly 126,000 signatures. It will be delivered to the Bank of England when it hits 150,000. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office jinx of sequels: Kahaani 2 opens poorly

A still from the film.
 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: As toll tax collection resumes, car owners fly into rage

Most car drivers paid through cards and mobile wallets. (Representational Image)

Telangana: When ‘Baahubali’ came to Musaddilal’s

The list and receipts containing the names of customers include variety of names like Baahubali. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Postal official in Rs 1.3 crore scam; CIB registers another FIR

In one instance, Rs 1.3 crore of cash meant for exchange at Golconda was used to convert black money. (Representational Image)

Enforcement Directorate lens on jewellers’ case

Most jewellers were confident that they could escape prosecution by I-T officials by paying the penalty if they received notices.

David Cameron mentions Asian Age story on wife’s fashion label

David Cameron
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham