Demonetisation: Don’t return stash, Narendra Modi tells poor depositors

Moradabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he was considering transferring money of the corrupt to the bank accounts of the poor. The PM also asked the poor not to return the money deposited in their accounts by the “rich and corrupt”.

“All account holders should not return the money that others have put in your accounts. If you promise to do so, I will work hard to devise a formula to send all depositors to jail, and to ensure the money goes to poor households,” the PM said.

He was addressing a rally at UP’s Moradabad ahead of next year’s state elections. His remarks came even as his decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes as part of a crackdown on tax dodgers and counterfeiters has left millions cashless, prompting the Opposition to mount a relentless attack on his government.

Mr Modi, however, said being a “fakir” he had nothing to fear. “Jhola le kar aye hain, johla lekar chale jayenge,” he said amidst a thunderous applause.

Mr Modi said that the people of the country were his leaders and that he had no high command (like the Congress).

Modi bats for online transactions

He said India must go for online transactions, refusing to accept the Opposition’s argument that a large part of the country was still technically challenged. He also spoke of reports of a video going viral showing a beggar flash a swipe machine after a man told him that he had no change.

“There are 40 crore smartphones in the country today. Every-thing is available on mobile banking, net banking and through credit and debit cards. You just need to download an app on your phone, and for 40 crore people, everything is possible without visiting a bank or standing in queues,” he said.

He reiterated that hardships would ease shortly, and said, “this will be the last queue for the people who have been standing in lines for the last 70 years for their daily needs”.