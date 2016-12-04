Nation, Current Affairs

After Rs 500 and Rs 2000, RBI to issue new 20-rupee, 50-rupee notes

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 3:42 pm IST
However, the old Rs 20 and Rs 50 notes will continue to be legal tender, the RBI said.
New notes of Rs 20 with inset letter ‘L’ in both number panels will soon be issued by RBI. The central bank will also issue Rs 50 notes without inset letter in both number panels. (Photo: Representational Image)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday announced that it would issue new notes of Rs 20 and Rs 50.

According to reports, new notes of Rs 20 with inset letter ‘L’ in both number panels will soon be issued by RBI.

The central bank will also issue Rs 50 notes without inset letter in both number panels.

However, the old Rs 20 and Rs 50 notes will continue to be legal tender, said reports.

The government had earlier demonetized Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, and replaced them with new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 in a bid to curb black money.

Tags: rs 20 note, rs 50 note, new rs 20 note, new rs 50 note, demonetisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

