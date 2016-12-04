World, Neighbours

17-year-old Afghan refugee arrested in Germany for rape, murder of student

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 3:09 pm IST
The 17-year-old asylum seeker was taken into custody on suspicion that he raped and killed a 19-year-old university student
The officials added that the teen asylum-seeker was identified as a suspect based on traffic video from near the crime scene. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The officials added that the teen asylum-seeker was identified as a suspect based on traffic video from near the crime scene. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kabul: A teenage Afghan refugee has reportedly been arrested in Germany over alleged rape and murder of a university student.

According to officials, the 17-year-old asylum seeker was taken into custody on suspicion that he raped and killed a 19-year-old university student, reports the Khaama Press.

The officials added that the teen asylum-seeker was identified as a suspect based on traffic video from near the crime scene.

Prosecutor Dieter Inhofer said that DNA evidence has tied the boy to the crime scene. He was living in the area with a family.

According to officials, the victim vanished on her way home from a party on October 16 and her body was found in a river later that day.

This comes as a 22-year-old Afghan man seeking asylum in Germany has allegedly raped a four-year-old Iraqi boy at an asylum center in the town of Boostedt in the northern Schleswig-Holstein state.

Tags: afghan refugee arrested, germany news, asylum seeker rapes woman
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

