Business, Economy

Telangana government to get Rs 3,000 crore more from GST

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 1:38 am IST
The Chief Minister reviewed the impact of GST on the state’s revenue with senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: File/P. Anil Kumar)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: File/P. Anil Kumar)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the new Goods & Services Tax (GST) would bring in an additional revenue of Rs 3,000 crore a year to Telangana. But he qualified his statement by saying the exact impact of GST would be known in December after assessing the revenue earnings in the third quarter.

Interestingly, finance minister Etala Rajendar, who attended the GST launch programme in New Delhi on June 30, had stated that the TS government would lose up to Rs 4,500 crore on account of GST.  The Chief Minister reviewed the impact of GST on the state’s revenue with senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

Officials informed him that since petroleum products and liquor were exempted from the GST, the new tax structure will not have any impact on 50 per cent of the state’s revenues, and for the other 50 per cent, the state will get 50 per cent share back from the Centre.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, etala rajendar, gst
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: Twitter)

K Chandrasekhar Rao asks officials to spread awareness on GST

Mr Rao said awareness meetings must be organised all over the state so that everyone knew what GST was about.
04 Jul 2017 1:34 AM
Telangana Goods and Services Tax Act.

Telangana government notifies GST action plan

The government has listed 149 items exempted from GST on inter-state supplies in orders issued by secretary, commercial taxes, Somesh Kumar.
04 Jul 2017 1:38 AM
More From Economy

GST sees 22 states abolish checkposts

GST seeks to covert India into a single market. Earlier each state had their own taxes which has now been subsumed in GST.

Cabinet Secretary reviews situation post GST rollout

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha (Photo: Twitter)

TN govt warns stern action against those charging rates beyond GST

Tamil nadu government said a cell has been formed to address grievances of the public in relation to GST (Representational Image).

Digital payments rose 55 per cent in FY'17: Watal

Outstanding stock of currency in circulation, which hovered around 12 per cent of GDP during 2011-12 to 2015-16, declined to 8.8 per cent during 2016-17. (Photo: Representational Image)

GST and subsidy reduction to increase your monthly LPG bill

Price of LPG cylinders for domestic purpose is going to see an increase in prices, thanks to GST and a reduction in subsidy.
