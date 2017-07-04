Nation, Current Affairs

Prez poll: TRS, TDP, YSR Congress extend support to NDA candidate Kovind

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
The announcement was made by Union Information Technology Minister M Venkaiah Naidu in a series of tweets.
M Venkaiah Naidu participated at the function hosted by TRS party welcoming Ram Nath Kovind in Hyderabad. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was also present (Photo: Twitter @MVenkaiahNaidu)
 M Venkaiah Naidu participated at the function hosted by TRS party welcoming Ram Nath Kovind in Hyderabad. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was also present (Photo: Twitter @MVenkaiahNaidu)

Hyderabad (Telangana): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday got support of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party).

The support came after Kovind met with the leaders of these parties in Hyderabad. Union Information Technology Minister M Venkaiah Naidu was accompanying Kovind, as he garnered support.

Naidu made this announcement in a series of tweets.

"Happy that TRS party has expressed its support to the NDA Presidential Nominee Sh Ram Nath Kovind (sic)," Naidu tweeted.

Announcing support of the TDP to Kovind, Naidu tweeted: "Happy that TDP party has expressed support to the NDA Presidential Nominee Sh Ram Nath Kovind."

In his earlier tweet, he said that "Happy that YSRCP party has extended support to the NDA Presidential Nominee".

Happy that YSRCP party has extended support to the NDA Presidential Nominee.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24.  

Tags: 2017 president election, ram nath kovind, meira kumar, tdp, trs, ysr, nda presidential candidate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

GST effect: List of cars that are now cheaper in India

Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India.
 

Stanford professor says humans won't have sex to procreate in the future

The embryos will be screened for potential diseases (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Forget overacting, in few films, Katrina hasn't acted at all: Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up while shooting for Jagga Jasoos.
 

Honor 8 Pro set for launch in India this week, price leaked ahead of launch

The device was teased on the Amazon India portal stating July 6 as its launch date, without any revelation on its price tag.
 

WhatsApp to add new ‘Night Mode’ to app’s camera

Users simply need to tap on the crescent moon icon located on the top-right corner of the camera, and click the picture in the ‘Dark Mode’ filter. (Representational image)
 

Museum displays penis of man who got an erection while being hanged in public

The penis has been added to a collection of similar bizarre objects (Representational image: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DMK stages walk out from TN Assembly after Dy Speaker evicts its member

Jayaraman ordered the eviction of Anbazhagan following which House Marshals took him out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

18,760 dengue cases reported in country; Kerala highest with 9,104

The maximum number of cases have been reported in Kerala with 9,104 followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,174 till July 2. (Representational Image)

Liquor ban: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of corruption, complaint filed

The complainant has asked ACB to probe the matter and question involved including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Minor girl gangraped by classmates; act filmed

17 year old college student was gangraped by her classmates at a friend's birthday party (Representational Image)

Cong politicises, insults Army doing well at Sino-India border: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham