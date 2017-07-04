Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi will address topics on exam stress and career options after studies

Mr Modi said that India has not progressed as much as it should have.
PM Modi’s book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII examinations. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: In what could be a first instance of its kind by a serving Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will write a book which will be dedicated to the youth and address specific issues like coping with examination-related stress, and also what options to look for after exams are over.

Meanwhile, interacting with IAS officers of the 2015 batch on Monday, Mr Modi said that India has not progressed as much as it should have. He noted that countries that achieved independence after India, and faced greater resource constraints than India, have touched new heights of development. 

Quoting publishers Penguin Random House (PRH) India, agencies reported that the book will be in multiple languages and become available in book stores later this year.

Through the book, the Prime Minister hopes to become a friend of the students and support them as they prepare for the examinations, the publishers were further quoted as saying.

The idea for the book came when in the wake of the response to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister decided to compile those thoughts, complementing them with some unique new insights and anecdotes, in the form of a book, agencies reported.

On Monday, during his meeting with the 2015 batch IAS officers, the Prime Minister said boldness is required to drive change, and added that a fragmented administrative arrangement does not allow the collective capabilities of officers to deliver at an optimum level. He said dynamic change is needed to transform the system. The young IAS officers will work as assistant secretaries in central ministries for three months and will then proceed to join their designated cadres.

This is the third batch of rookie officers which will be getting first hand experience of working in central ministries, an initiative which had been started by the Prime Minister in 2015.

He said that this three-month programme of assistant secretaries, is now into its third year, and would have a great impact. He urged the young officers to interact freely with the senior-most officers of the Union government over the next three months, so that the system could benefit from the combination of their energy and fresh ideas, and the administrative experience of Secretary-level officers.

