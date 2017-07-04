Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi describes ties with Israel as "special" on eve of historic visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 4, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Two countries to sign agreements to deepen cooperation in space sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Holtzberg Moshe, who was only two when he was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Holtzberg Moshe, who was only two when he was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.

New Delhi/Jerusalem: On the eve of his historic visit to Israel, the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Monday described India’s ties with Israel as “special” and said that  his visit would “lead to further cementing” of bilateral ties and cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism. In an interview to the pro-government daily Israel Hayom, Mr Modi was quoted by news  agencies as saying that his visit was “based on the deep centuries-old connection between our two peoples.

He said, “I share the opinion of many of my people, who see Israel as a beacon of technology, as a country that has managed to survive even though the odds were against it.”

Mr Modi will embark on his three-day visit to Israel from Tuesday. He will be received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport, along with a “top protocol team” comprising Israelis from various fields, including rabbis. This is a special gesture that is usually only accorded to the Pope or the US President.

India has acquired weaponry worth billions of dollars from Israel in the past decade. 

The two countries will sign agreements to deepen cooperation on state-of-the-art technologies in the space sector. India will also be opening a cultural centre in Israel, the announcement regar-ding which is to be made during Mr Modi’s visit. 

Tags: narendra modi, benjamin netanyahu, israel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Wall for toxic lake may not help

Dharaninagar drain is connected to the Parakhi Cheruvu Lake which has around five colonies surrounding it.

Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate accountant kills self; fourth in series

J Jayalalithaa passed away in December 2016 from ill-health after being the hospital for 75 days. Barely a month later, close aide O Panneerselvam, who took over as chief minister, claimed her death was a result of foul play. (Photo: AP)

Kerala: RSS workers hack CPI(M) activist in full public view

The assailants attacked the 41-year old CPI(M) activist and fled the scene even as the passersby looked in shock. (Representational Image)

22 states abolish check posts within 3 days of GST rollout

One of the key objectives of the GST, which came into effect from July 1, was to make India a single market where goods and services can flow seamlessly. (Representational Image)

Bombay HC gives 2 weeks to justify Sanjay Dutt's early release

Sanjay Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Yerwada prison.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham