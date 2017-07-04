Nation, Current Affairs

Pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of drowned: SC to Himachal Pradesh government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 2:28 am IST
The students from VNR Vignan Jyothi College of Engineering and Technology were washed away when water from a dam was released.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The families of 24 students of a city engineering college who drowned in the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh in June 2014, will get Rs 25 lakh each as compensation from the Himachal Pradesh government, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday. 

The students from VNR Vignan Jyothi College of Engineering and Technology were washed away when water from a dam was released while they were picnicking.

The apex court was dismissing an appeal by the Himachal Pradesh government challenging an order passed on January 1, 2016 by the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the state and Electricity Board of Himachal to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to each of the victim's families.

Tags: himachal pradesh, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

The state government sought six months to pay the compensation amount to the families but the Supreme Court gave it only three months.(Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh has to pay in 3 months

The apex court refuted the contention of the state government and directed it to pay the compensation immediately.
04 Jul 2017 2:20 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can ban rummy, Telangana tells Hyderabad High Court

The companies had challenged an ordinance issued by the state government bringing online rummy under the Gaming Act by amending the provisions of Telangana Gaming Act, 1974.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh has to pay in 3 months

The state government sought six months to pay the compensation amount to the families but the Supreme Court gave it only three months.(Photo: PTI)

Telangana: KT Rama Rao lobbies for IIM, steel plant

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao

Babus take charge of the Hyderabad’s roads

As many as important roads have been identified for the purpose, of which 26 roads have been adopted in the first phase, Up to 75 km of road would be looked after personally and managed by these officials.(Representational Image)

Telangana school students set MBBS mark

According to a statement, 55 SC students and 9 ST students had qualified for MBBS admissions and 15 SC and five ST students made it to the BDS.(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham