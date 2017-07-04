Pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of drowned: SC to Himachal Pradesh government

Hyderabad: The families of 24 students of a city engineering college who drowned in the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh in June 2014, will get Rs 25 lakh each as compensation from the Himachal Pradesh government, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

The students from VNR Vignan Jyothi College of Engineering and Technology were washed away when water from a dam was released while they were picnicking.

The apex court was dismissing an appeal by the Himachal Pradesh government challenging an order passed on January 1, 2016 by the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the state and Electricity Board of Himachal to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to each of the victim's families.