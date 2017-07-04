Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 3 terrorists killed, counter-terrorism op underway in Pulwama

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 9:49 am IST
In the joint operation the security force also recovered weapon and other warlike stores.
The search operation is underway in Pulwama to flush the remaining terrorists out (Photo: File | PTI)
 The search operation is underway in Pulwama to flush the remaining terrorists out (Photo: File | PTI)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The body of a third terrorist has recovered in Bamnoo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, amid the ongoing counter-terror operation.

Earlier, two militants were neutralised in a gun battle with the security forces in Pulwama.

The search operation is underway to flush the remaining terrorists out.

On a specific information received, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama and 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of army launched cordon and search operation in the area on Monday.

In the joint operation the security force also recovered weapon and other warlike stores.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the security forces have begun cordon and search operation in Ajas area of Bandipora district where terrorists are suspected to be trapped.

Tags: counter terror operation, pulwama, terrorists killed, arms recovered
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

 




Related Stories

The gunbattle began on Monday morning after the security forces launched a search operation based on a specific tip-off about the militants' presence in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: 2 army personnel injured, 2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

An official said 4 people sustained injuries as security forces used force to chase away stone-pelting protestors near the encounter site.
03 Jul 2017 6:35 PM
Security forces launched a search operation based on information received. (Photo: File/Representational)

J&K: 2 terrorists killed, 1 trapped as fierce gunbattle underway in Pulwama

Meanwhile, two more terrorists are trapped, and operations are underway to smoke them out.
03 Jul 2017 9:27 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domestic electronics to benefit from GST: report

Under GST, cascading effects of taxes will be eliminated, the study said adding that firms will also be saving expenses incurred in warehousing and logistics which stood at approximately 5-8 per cent. (Representational image)
 

Google’s antitrust fine will benefit EU citizens

The case, launched in 2010, is one of three against Google and of several against blockbuster US companies including Starbucks, Apple, Amazon and McDonalds. (Representational image)
 

Varun and Anushka announce first film together in the most creative way

Both Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have had a good track record at the box office.
 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 appears in leaks: features, specs, launch date and price

Leaked image of Redmi Note 5 (Photo: Android Headline)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protest against Mutt iftar: Pramod Muthalik booked

Pramod Muthalik on Monday was booked for propagating hatred and enmity between two communities and warning of bloodshed if iftar is organised in any temple or mutt premises.

Bengaluru: RWAs to put up fight against bars in residential areas

Residential building owners get three times the rent if they give out their space for commercial operations. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Outside ban areas, pubs do roaring business

Not only pubs, but cab aggregators too are facing the heat of the ban.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Angala – Getting children to play traditional games

Over 100 students from government and private schools participated and competed.

Phase-2 BMRCL completes bids

Hindi name on Metro station board at Majestic seen masked (Photo: Shashidhar B)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham