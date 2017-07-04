Nation, Current Affairs

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin ‘proved’ his terror acts

Salahuddin was recently designated a global terrorist by the United States.
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin
 Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

New Delhi: India has termed the “admission” by Pakistan-based terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin of carrying out terror attacks on India as “further proof” of Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism. 

In a statement issued late on Monday night, New Delhi also lamented that senior Pakistani “functionaries” continued to defend such terrorists. Salahuddin was recently designated a global terrorist by the United States.

In a detailed statement in response to an interview of Syed Salauddin to a Pakistan TV channel, the MEA said, “The brazen admission by Syed Salauddin of perpetrating terrorist attacks on India and having the capacity to carry out such attacks at any place and time in India is a further proof of Pakistan’s continuing policy of cross border terrorism. His confession of assistance in such activities from Pakistan also affirms the complicity of Pakistan’s state structure in using terrorist proxies as a matter of policy against the neighbours.”

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, syed salahuddin, pakistan terrorists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




