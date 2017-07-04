Nation, Current Affairs

China dismisses Arun Jaitley's remarks over 1962 conflict

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 4, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 12:42 am IST
The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops was first reported when China denied Indian pilgrims entry for the sacred Mansarovar Yatra.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi/Beijing: Terming India’s act of stopping Chinese troops from constructing a road in an area near Sikkim as a “betrayal”, China on Monday said India must pull back its soldiers from the area.

Reacting to Indian defence minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that India of 2017 is different from what it was in 1962, the spokesperson said, “He (Arun Jaitley) is right in saying that India in 2017 is different from 1962, just like China is also different.”

China, he added, will take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

Mr Jaitley was reacting to a Chinese defense ministry official’s oblique reference to the 1962 war when he said that the “Indian Army could learn lessons from the past and stop such dangerous clamour for war”.

The Chinese media, meanwhile, has said that India’s objection to China building a road in Sikkim ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US was aimed at demonstrating to Washington its “firm determination” to “constrain” China’s rise.

New Delhi’s position has consistently been that while the status of Sikkim as a part of India has been accepted by the Chinese, the boundary in the Sikkim sector with China is yet to be finalised.

“Where the boundary in the Sikkim sector is concerned, India and China had reached an understanding, also in 2012, reconfirming their mutual agreement on the ‘basis of the alignment,” external affairs ministry had said.

Tags: chinese troops, arun jaitley, india and china relations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

India-China

Border tension between India, China escalates

he action taken by India is a betrayal of the position taken by the Indian governments: Geng Shuang.
04 Jul 2017 12:35 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate accountant kills self; fourth in series

J Jayalalithaa passed away in December 2016 from ill-health after being the hospital for 75 days. Barely a month later, close aide O Panneerselvam, who took over as chief minister, claimed her death was a result of foul play. (Photo: AP)

Kerala: RSS workers hack CPI(M) activist in full public view

The assailants attacked the 41-year old CPI(M) activist and fled the scene even as the passersby looked in shock. (Representational Image)

22 states abolish check posts within 3 days of GST rollout

One of the key objectives of the GST, which came into effect from July 1, was to make India a single market where goods and services can flow seamlessly. (Representational Image)

Bombay HC gives 2 weeks to justify Sanjay Dutt's early release

Sanjay Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Yerwada prison.

Assam: Gau rakshaks attack drivers transporting cattle with legal documents

The attackers beat the driver and in spite of them showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the gau rakshaks kept on thrashing the former. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham