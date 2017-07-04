Children hear cries from beneath mud; buried newborn pulled out alive in MP

The child was buried just one foot below the earth. (Representational Image)

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty two-year-old Sher Singh, who pulled out the baby, said some children playing close to the burial ground at Ghus village, about 64 kms from Barwani, heard cries coming from a mound of mud Monday evening.

“Taken aback by the cries coming out from beneath the ground, the children ran away and informed me and my wife Sunita, 28,” said Singh.

“When I reached the spot, I was shocked to hear the cries coming from a small mound which had a crack,” Singh said.

“We (Singh and his wife) started removing the mud with our hands and found a baby boy wailing inside,” he claimed.

The child was buried just one foot below the earth, he said.

“We informed the Ojhar police outpost about the incident,” Singh said.

The boy was later admitted to the district hospital, additional superintendent of police TS Baghel said, adding police are searching for the baby’s parents.

“We are looking at the records of maternity hospitals in the district,” Baghel said.

The district hospital’s pediatrician, Dr Roop Singh Bhadale, who is treating the child, said the boy appears to be around 10 days old.

He has been bitten by insects and is suffering from flu and cold, but is out of danger, he said.

The couple, who pulled the baby out from the grave, has expressed the desire to adopt him and are camping at the hospital.

The husband and wife, who have three daughters, feel the baby is god-sent.