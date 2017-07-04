Nation, Current Affairs

Achal Kumar Joti to succeed Nasim Zaidi as Chief Election Commissioner

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 4, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
Achal Kumar Joti will take charge as CEC after Nasim Zaidi retires.
Achal Kumar Joti will take charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)
 Achal Kumar Joti will take charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti has been appointed the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India by the Narendra Modi government, Law Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

He will take charge as CEC after Nasim Zaidi, who had been holding the post of CEC since April 19, 2015, retires.  

The incumbent CEC Nasim Zaidi’s tenure is ending on 6 July.

Before joining the Election Commission (EC), Joti served as Chief Secretary of Gujarat and was appointed as EC on May 7, 2015.

Joti (64) retired from active service in January 2013 after serving in various capacities in Gujarat including as Chairman of the Kandla Port Trust between 1999 and 2004 and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).

Joti, a retired 1975-batch IAS Officer belonging to the Gujarat Cadre will have a tenure of one year, when he will turn 65 as an EC or a CEC has a tenure of six years in office or till he or she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Tags: achal kumar joti, nasim zaidi, chief election commissioner
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
 

Rumour: Apple’s iPhone 8 to go white

The images showcase a new white and black color variants and the vertical camera setup. (Image: Martin Hajek)
 

ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz meets childhood idol Jhulan Goswami

After the Indo-Pak encounter, Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz met up with her childhood cricket idol and current women’s cricketer, India’s Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Instagram / Kainat Imtaz)
 

GST effect: List of cars that are now cheaper in India

Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India.
 

Stanford professor says humans won't have sex to procreate in the future

The embryos will be screened for potential diseases (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Forget overacting, in few films, Katrina hasn't acted at all: Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up while shooting for Jagga Jasoos.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt rejects on Rahul's claim, says disabled aid taxed at concessional 5%

Rahul Gandhi said Congress demands a full rollback of this 'disability tax' that will put millions of our disabled people through further hardship (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shah launches grassroots connect drive in Odisha, hails warriors of Paika rebellion

Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met mother of Chitrasen Jena, a BJP youth leader who was killed in the post Panchayat polls violence. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

DMK stages walk out from TN Assembly after Dy Speaker evicts its member

Jayaraman ordered the eviction of Anbazhagan following which House Marshals took him out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

18,760 dengue cases reported in country; Kerala highest with 9,104

The maximum number of cases have been reported in Kerala with 9,104 followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,174 till July 2. (Representational Image)

Liquor ban: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of corruption, complaint filed

The complainant has asked ACB to probe the matter and question involved including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham