Achal Kumar Joti to succeed Nasim Zaidi as Chief Election Commissioner

Achal Kumar Joti will take charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti has been appointed the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India by the Narendra Modi government, Law Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

He will take charge as CEC after Nasim Zaidi, who had been holding the post of CEC since April 19, 2015, retires.

The incumbent CEC Nasim Zaidi’s tenure is ending on 6 July.

Before joining the Election Commission (EC), Joti served as Chief Secretary of Gujarat and was appointed as EC on May 7, 2015.

Joti (64) retired from active service in January 2013 after serving in various capacities in Gujarat including as Chairman of the Kandla Port Trust between 1999 and 2004 and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).

Joti, a retired 1975-batch IAS Officer belonging to the Gujarat Cadre will have a tenure of one year, when he will turn 65 as an EC or a CEC has a tenure of six years in office or till he or she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.