Vijayawada: Vendor gets notice from I-T department for Rs 18 crore in his account

Published Jun 4, 2017, 1:29 am IST
The income-tax department has sent a notice to Mr Lal and demanded an explanation on the cash transactions.
Vijayawada: Income-tax sleuths are investigating the bank accounts of a small-time chocolate vendor, where transactions of a whopping Rs 18 crore have been processed during demonetisation in November last year. The account holder is Kishori Lal and the bank is Renuka Mata Multistate Co-operative Bank.

The income-tax department has sent a notice to Mr Lal and demanded an explanation on the cash transactions. Shocked with the I-T notice, Mr Lal has claimed innocence and has said that he does not have a clue about the transactions that have taken place from his account.

Further investigation has led the I-T officials to come to the conclusion that Mr Lal is a small-time trader and has neither the possible sources of such income nor the contacts who would have such huge earnings.

Mr Lal has told the I-T officials that at the time of opening the account, the bank manager had taken his signatures on various cheques with the assurance that it was for the bank loan for which Mr Lal had applied.

Sources in the I-T department say that the money was deposited from Mumbai and later sent to various accounts in the country.
