UP minister Satyadev Pachauri guard’s gun ruins MRI unit

The minister's gunner insisted on accompanying him inside the MRI chamber with his gun despite being warned by the doctors.
UP Khadi Minister Satyadev Pachauri (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: In a freak accident, the firearm of the security guard of UP minister Satyadev Pachauri got stuck in a MRI machine at the Dr Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, ruining the machine.

According to reports, Mr Pachauri fell unconscious while giving speech at a function in Hardoi to mark three years of the Modi government on Friday. He was rushed to Lucknow for a medical checkup.

The minister's gunner insisted on accompanying him inside the MRI chamber with his gun despite being warned by the doctors.

The magnetic field around the MRI machine pulled the pistol towards it which got stuck to the machine and damaged it.

According to sources, the MRI machine at the Lohia Institute is a 3 Tesla MRI machine which costs around Rs 5 crore. The damage caused to the MRI is likely to be around Rs 25 lakh. The pistol was loaded at the time of the accident. Satyadev Pachauri is a senior BJP leader and a minister in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

