Telangana schools score good results in CBSE

The total number of schools that conducted the CBSE’s Senior Secondary School Certificate examination is 16,347 and most of the schools have 100 per cent pass percentage. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class X results on Saturday and the results are exemplary. The total number of schools that conducted the CBSE’s Senior Secondary School Certificate examination is 16,347 and most of the schools have 100 per cent pass percentage.

Meridian School, Banjara Hills has 46 students who have scored a CGPA of 10. Twenty per cent of the 193 students who appeared for the exam from P.Obul Reddy Public School have scored a CGPA of 10 with every student scoring above B2. In Jubilee Hills Public school, 43 students out of 149 have scored a CGPA of 10 and 78 students secured A1 grade. In Pallavi Model School, Alwal, sixty-five per cent students have scored with distinction and 21 students have got a CGPA of 10.

Delhi Public School has an outstanding number of 90 students who have pulled off a 10 pointer. DPS also secured 100 per cent percentage in the XIIth grade results that were announced recently. In Johnson Grammar School, 45 per cent of the students secured a CGPA of 10. In Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Kondapur, 85 per cent students passed out with distinction.

Hyderabad Public school also has an impressive number of 39 students who have a perfect CGPA of 10. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage of CBSE is 90.95%. Hyderabad falls under the Chennai region which has secured the second highest pass percentage of 99.62%. Boys have performed better than girls a small margin of 0.9 per cent. Though the results were declared late, it was well worth the wait.