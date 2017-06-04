Nation, Current Affairs

Suspected Chinese helicopter seen flying over Indian territory in Uttarakhand

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation.
Chamoli: A suspected Chinese helicopter was on Sunday seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino-India border, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

"One chopper was sighted hovering over Barahoti area violating Indian airspace at 9.15 AM. It remained inside the Indian airspace for nearly four minutes," Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt told PTI.

"There have been similar airspace violations in the past too. However, we cannot say whether the violation was a deliberate act of recce or an unintentional deviation," the SP said.

