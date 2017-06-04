NIA raids: Pakistani currency recovered from Separatists' locations

 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are taking their time to get uysed to the conditions. (Photo: ICC) LIVE, India vs Pakistan, CT 2017: Rain stops play, after slow start by India
 
Published Jun 4, 2017
According to NIA sources, searches are underway at four locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu.
Srinagar: In continuation of Saturday’s searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at multiple locations in Srinagar and Haryana with regard to terror funding by Pakistan, the probe agency on Sunday took up fresh searches at five more locations.

According to NIA sources, searches are underway at four locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

During the course of searches, Pakistani currency (a few thousand) and currencies belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have been found and seized apart from other incriminating material.

The NIA on Saturday initiated raids at 23 places in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with funding received from Pakistan for terror and violence in the Valley.

The agency conducted search at the residences and offices of the separatist leaders.

NIA sources told ANI that the agency had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry into the case which was later converted into a Regular Case (RC).

"The NIA raids are underway against Hawala operators, and at separatist leaders' house, office and commercial locations," sources told ANI.

Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the national capital were also raided, they added.

Following the raid, the Hurriyat criticised Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) crackdown against its leaders.

