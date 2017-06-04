Nation, Current Affairs

Modi government to roll out Patriotic film fest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Jun 4, 2017, 3:22 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 3:22 am IST
Festival aims to boost nationalism in extremist-infested areas such as J&K.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has decided to use movies to promote the feeling of nationalism amongst people by conducting film festivals that screen movies made on national icons and that promoting national integration.

Termed as ‘Patriotic Film Festival’, sources stated that these events are being conducted by the Directorate of Film Festivals and will culminate with the upcoming Independence Day and are part of celebrations that mark 70 years of Indian independence.

Films on national icons like Gandhi ( 1982), Sardar (1993), Shaheed Uddham Singh (1997), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose - The Forgotten Hero (2005) and Veer Savarkar (2001) are part of the selection. Hindi films from Bollywood and other regional languages are being used to promote nationalism through these festivals.

Sources stated that these festivals are being conducted in collaboration with the local administration. The district administration has been asked to hire cinema halls and arrange for public screening of these films, sources stated.

In case such festivals are being organised in extremist infested areas of Jammu and Kashmir or Chhattisgarh the state governments have been asked to book a community centre or schools for display of these films, sources added. Sources stated that the proposal for using films to promote nationalism was mooted in an effort to reach out to the population.  

This newspaper had earlier reported on March 26 that the Union Information and Broadcasting ministry along with Human Resource Development ministry planned to conduct over 200 film shows in schools across the militancy affected areas.

About 40,000 students have been targeted in terror infested districts of Jammu and Kashmir through the initiative.

Directorate of Film Festivals was set up by the Government of India in 1973 to organise International and National Film Festivals within the country.

DFF facilitates India's participation in Festivals abroad, arranges programmes of foreign films in India and Indian films abroad and holds the National Film Awards function. The DFF also promotes International friendship, provides access to new trends in world cinema, generates healthy competition and, in the process, helps to improve the standards of Indian Films.

Tags: narendra modi government, patriotic film
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

