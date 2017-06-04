Nation, Current Affairs

ISIS has failed to set foot in India, says Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 2:58 am IST
More than 90 sympathisers of ISIS had been arrested due to better coordination between state and central security agencies.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference to announce the three years achievements of NDA, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference to announce the three years achievements of NDA, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said terror outfit ISIS has not been able to set foot in India despite the country having a sizeable Muslim population.

“India is the second largest country as far as Muslim population in the world is concerned. I can say with full responsibility that despite such a large population (of Muslims), ISIS has not been able to set foot,” said the home minister.

Barring two terror attacks in Punjab in 2015-16, the security situation in the country had by and large remained under control, he said at a press conference here on three years of the Modi government. He also released a report of the achievements.

Tags: rajnath singh, muslim population, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Union home minister Rajnath Singh at a press meet to announce the three years achievements of NDA, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

90 ISIS sympathisers held so far: Rajnath Singh

He said there has been 45 per cent reduction in infiltration attempts from Pakistan since the surgical strike by the Army.
04 Jun 2017 2:55 AM
Rpresentational Image. (Photo: File)

Two Army jawans killed, 4 injured in J&K's Qazigund terror attack

The sources said that six soldiers on board a vehicle which was part of the convoy were injured. Two of them succumbed in hospital.
03 Jun 2017 3:27 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should you buy a budget smartphone with outdated specifications?

Manufacturers should make smartphones that provide an experience so good that the consumer is happily bound to make an upgrade to a better one for elevating the experience instead of saving himself/herself from appalling pocket computers.
 

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 

ASUS Zenfone Live review: A half-baked smartphone

Asus’ latest handset in the budget category, the Zenfone Live, is a product that carried a lot of high expectations to battle the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.
 

After Baahubali 2, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser viewed 5 million times in half a day!

Mahesh Babu
 

Watch: 5 times when sledging, fights intensified India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

Things turned ugly as Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir had a go at eachother during the India-Pakistan encounter in Kanpur in 2007. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Preview, squads, head-to-head and more

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Virat Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

June counselling for Telangana Eamcet

The candidates need to carry their rank card, hall ticket, Aadhaar card, transfer certificate and a few other documents which are listed on the website.(Representational Image)

K Chandrasekhar Rao surprises Ravindra Bharathi staff

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana not richest state, says Jaipal Reddy

S. Jaipal Reddy

Water storage in Telangana better than last year

There are 31 reservoirs in the Southern region under CWC monitoring with total live storage capacity of 51.59 BCM. (Representational Image)

J&K: Army Chief visits LoC; 2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in militant ambush

The sources said that six soldiers on board a vehicle which was part of the convoy were injured. Two of them succumbed in hospital. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham