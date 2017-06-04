ISIS has failed to set foot in India, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference to announce the three years achievements of NDA, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said terror outfit ISIS has not been able to set foot in India despite the country having a sizeable Muslim population.

“India is the second largest country as far as Muslim population in the world is concerned. I can say with full responsibility that despite such a large population (of Muslims), ISIS has not been able to set foot,” said the home minister.

Barring two terror attacks in Punjab in 2015-16, the security situation in the country had by and large remained under control, he said at a press conference here on three years of the Modi government. He also released a report of the achievements.