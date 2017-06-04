Global investors meet in 2018: Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will soon come out with an aerospace and defence policy to benefit companies planning to invest in Tamil Nadu in those two sectors, Chief Minister K. Palanisami said here on Saturday. "I am happy to inform that Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation is setting up a 267-acre aerospace park in Sriperumbudur and subsequently a new defence sector policy will also be released", Palanisami said while addressing the industry captains here during a convention organised by Confederation of Indian Industry.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the second edition of global investors meet (GIM) will be conducted next year. Referring to 98 MoUs that attracted Rs 2.42 lakh crore investment during the first edition of GIM, he said 61 projects worth Rs 62,738 crore are in various stages of implementation. The initiative had also created 76,777 new jobs in the state.

To help industries and business firms the government will promote a single window clearance facility for faster processing of applications, he said. "And if required, suitable laws will be enacted to help industries", he said, adding that Tamil Nadu is ranked third as per the State Investment Potential Index attracting Rs 1.25 lakh crore of FDI between May 2011 and December 2016.

Pointing out that the state is watching all projects and is building infrastructure to woo industries, he said the construction work for the industrial corridor connecting Visakhapatnam-Chennai-Tuticorin-Kanyakumari is progressing as per schedule.

The Centre and the Asian Development Bank fund the project, he said. To boost industrial growth, the state is also focusing on its human resource development and civic infrastructure, the CM added.

It may be noted that the second edition of GIM was scheduled for 2017 but the political situation and the demise of former CM Jayalalithaa had forced the authorities to postpone the global event.