 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will be keen to begin his stint as India captain in ICC events on a winning note as Team India take on arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: PTI / AP) LIVE cricket score India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli seeks win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre and Modi ‘mishandling’ Kashmir, 'setting it on fire': Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Asserting that the Centre and Modi are 'mishandling' Kashmir, he said the NDA govt is creating a problem for the country.
Kashmir is India's strength and Centre is making it India's weakness, Gandhi said. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kashmir is India's strength and Centre is making it India's weakness, Gandhi said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stated that he was brushed off by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley months ago, when he had warned him that the Centre is heading towards 'setting Kashmir on fire'.

"Around six, seven months ago, Mr. Arun Jaitley came to see me and I told him that they are mishandling Kashmir and they are going to set Kashmir on fire. And Jaitley brushed me aside and said that Kashmir is peaceful," Rahul told the media here.

Asserting that the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are 'mishandling' Kashmir, he added saying that the NDA Government is creating a problem for the country by their incompetence and trying to utilize Kashmir as a political asset.

"Kashmir is India's strength and they are making it India's weakness," he added.

Rahul's assertion comes after a day of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assuring that a solution for the Kashmir unrest will be chalked out at any cost, while adding that all the impediments coming in between the better future of Kashmir will be removed.

"We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir. It might take some time because the problem which has been prevailing since 1947, the solution to it cannot be taken out with just a snap. We will remove all the impediments for a better future of Kashmir. The nature which has given talent in the hands of the people of Kashmir will be used for the development of the Valley and country. Nature has not given those hands to pelt stones," he said.

Rajnath also hinted towards the process of dialogue, saying the Government will talk to anybody who wants to initiate talks.

"The situation in Kashmir has seen a lot of improvement and we can assure that the government will get the situation under control. Despite having a large Muslim population, ISIS has been unable to establish a hold in India," Singh said when addressing the media in New Delhi.

Further lauding the Centre's governance, Singh further stated that under the Modi government, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir situation has improved a lot as 368 terrorists have been neutralized since 2014.

"After the surgical strikes by the Indian Army in September last year infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has come down 45 percent. I assure that we will bring an end to Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and establish peace and tranquility in the state," Rajnath added.

Tags: arun jaitley, rajnath singh, rahul gandhi, j&k
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE cricket score India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli seeks win

Virat Kohli will be keen to begin his stint as India captain in ICC events on a winning note as Team India take on arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Beating Pakistan similar to washing off your sins in Holy Ganga: Navjot Singh Sidhu

When the question is about nation's prestige, then beating Pakistan would be like taking a bath in the holy Ganga, "said Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: AP)
 

Tribals in Kerala's Attapady are blaming banana farms for infant deaths

Monocrotophos being used on plantations are found to be highly toxic (Photo: AFP)
 

He spent final days talking to US guards, listening to music: Book on Saddam Hussain

Though Saddam Hussein once owned dozens of marble palaces, he seemed reasonably content in his small prison cell, the report said. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Rain may play spoilsport as Virat Kohli's India face Pakistan

While the fans are keenly waiting for the India versus Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy, the weather may spoilsport. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Special prayers for Virat Kohli-led India’s win vs Pakistan

Special prayers are being offered in Varanasi and Gorakhpur ahead of the much anticipated India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash to be played today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.(Photo: Twitter / ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Srinagar: NIA raids against Hurriyat leaders enters Day 2

Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the national capital were also raided, sources told ANI. ((Photo: Representational/File)

Suspected Chinese helicopter seen flying over Indian territory in Uttarakhand

(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Coast Guard rescues 27 stranded members aboard sinking barge

Coast Guard Karnataka received a telephonic message at about 4.45 pm last evening regarding flooding in the barge. (Representational Image)

Tell embassies to inform citizens to be mindful of Indian laws: Delhi HC to Centre

Delhi HC has asked the foreign embassies to brief their citizens regarding local laws during their stay in India. (Representational Image)

KTR challenges Rahul Gandhi to win 4 assembly seats in Amethi

elangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham