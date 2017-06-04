 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh took the initiative for the India innings. (Photo: AP) LIVE, Ind vs Pak, CT 2017: Rohit, Kohli, Yuvraj power India to 319-3
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar: Denied mortuary van, man carries wife's corpse on motorcycle

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Despite all the efforts, Sah could not get any help from the hospital authorities and hence placed his wife's body on a motorcycle.
Shankar Sah Shankar Sah holds the body of his wife, as son Pappu takes it home on a motorcycle. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Shankar Sah Shankar Sah holds the body of his wife, as son Pappu takes it home on a motorcycle. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Purnia (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Purnia district carried his wife's dead body on a motorcycle to reach his home for her last rites as he was denied a mortuary van at a government hospital.

He was unable to afford a private ambulance.

60-year-old Shankar Sah is a resident of Ranibari village of Purnia district, whose wife-50-year-old Susheela Devi died of illness at the Purnia Sadar Hospital on Friday.

Despite all the efforts, Sah could not get any help from the hospital authorities and hence placed his wife's body on a motorcycle, with himself holding it as pillion rider to reach their village home.

Susheela was suffering from a heart disease as well as Tuberculosis.

"After the death of my wife I was told to take away the body and when I requested the medical staff on duty for a vehicle to carry it back to my village, they told me to arrange for it on my own," said Sah.

He added that due to financial issue he couldn't get any vehicle for transport.

"I approached the driver of an ambulance, who demanded Rs. 1,500 which I could not afford," Sah said.

Sah's son, 32-year-old Pappu, then placed Susheela's body on a motorcycle, with Sah himself holding it as pillion rider to transport it to their village home.

Both father and son are wage labourers and work in Punjab.

They were informed that Susheela has fallen ill. They rushed back and got her admitted to the Purnia Sadar Hospital where she died.

"It is a very unfortunate incident but no mortuary van is available at the Sadar Hospital, at present, as the one it had is not functional. So, everyone has to arrange one on his own," said Purnia civil surgeon MM Wasim.

District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Pal said he had already ordered a probe into the matter.

The Purnia incident happened just a day after news footage of the body of a destitute woman being wheeled in a garbage cart to the Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital in Muzaffarpur for post-mortem examination, caused an outrage and prompted the district authorities to initiate an inquiry.

Earlier, in March this year, relatives of another woman who died at the Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital, were forced to carry her body on foot for about 500 meters before they could engage an auto-rickshaw to take it home.

This also happened after they were allegedly denied an ambulance at the hospital.

Tags: mortuary van, dead wife, body on motorcycle
Location: India, Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

B Sai Praneeth overcomes Christie challenge to win Thailand Open

After losing the first game,B Sai Praneeth rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over Jonathan Christie. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: BSF Jawans wish Indian team best of luck

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jammu have extended their best wishes to Team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli & Co. will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high octane encounter.(Photo: AFP)
 

Images of Sikhs serving 'rooh afza' to fasting Muslims in Pakistan go viral

The city was shaken by a spate of attacks on members of the Sikh community (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Women will be allowed in Army for combat roles: Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AP)

Naidu lashes out at Congress for incorrectly labelling J&K in map

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

TN govt waived Rs 5,482 cr farmers' loans: Education Minister

Education and Sports Minister KA Sengottaiyan. (Photo: File)

In Andhra Pradesh, dial 1100 and hope corrupt official returns your bribe

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham