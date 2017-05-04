Nation, Current Affairs

UP ATS arrests suspected ISI agent after intel inputs of possible terror attack

PTI
Published May 4, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Photos of cantonment area were recovered from his mobile phone and more clues are likely to be found through his mobile chats.
ISI agent arrested by Uttar Pradesh ATS. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 ISI agent arrested by Uttar Pradesh ATS. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Wednesday claimed to have busted an espionage racket by arresting a suspected ISI agent from Faizabad and his accomplice from Mumbai besides picking up another suspect for questioning.

This comes days after intelligence inputs had warned of a possible terror attack in the state by ISI-trained terrorists.

In a joint operation conducted by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Military Intelligence and UP Intelligence, Aftab Ali was picked up from Faizabad, 120 km from Lucknow, this evening, IG ATS Aseem Arun said.

Aftab is believed to have received training from the ISI in Pakistan and was in constant touch with officials in the Pakistan High Commission, he said, adding that the ATS was in possession of strong evidence against him.

The deposits made in Aftab's bank accounts will also be verified, he said.

While Aftab was arrested, another suspect was taken into custody and was being questioned.

In another statement late night, Arun said the UP ATS in a joint operation with its Maharashtra counterpart arrested Aftab's accomplice Altaf Qureishi from Mumbai. Altaf was involved in Hawala transactions and had allegedly transferred money to the account of Aftab on the direction of ISI, the ATS said.

Rs 70 lakh cash has been recovered from Altaf, it said. Aftab, son of Wajid Ali, is a resident of Khwaspura area of Faizabad, Arun said.

Pictures of the cantonment area have been recovered from his mobile phone and more clues are likely to be found through his mobile chats, he said.

Aftab was also allegedly keeping a close vigil on the movement of troops in the area, especially between Faizabad and Lucknow, besides deployment of battalions, an ATS release said.

ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Misra said more information about the ISI network will be known through the mobile phone of the accused and more arrests are likely.

ATS sources said Aftab had gathered information on several army cantonment areas and defence establishments in the state.

The ATS was continuously getting reports about military information being leaked to intelligence officials in the Pakistan High Commission and the ISI and the agency was working on it through electronic surveillance, ATS sources said.

Aftab is believed to have received training from the ISI in Pakistan and had contact with an official in the Pakistan High Commission and had also met him in New Delhi, Arun said, adding that the name of the official was being verified.

"He was in constant touch with Pakistan High Commission," the ATS statement said.

A government spokesman said tonight that the team led by ASP Rajesh Sahni will be awarded.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued a warning of a possible terror attack in the state by ISI-trained terrorists.

"The group, allegedly trained by Pakistan's ISI, has reportedly been asked to target Ayodhya (in Faizabad district), Varanasi, Vrindavan, and the Taj Mahal in Agra," UP police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security was upgraded at several religious places – including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura – and also at vital installations, including airports, bus and railway stations.

Taking cognisance of the intelligence warning that an ISI-trained group in the garb of Hindu seers might strike prominent religious sites in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered construction of boundary walls around the holy spots.

The priest-turned-politician had also asked the officials concerned to ensure laying of 4-lane road connecting famous temples for the convenience of visitors.

The UP ATS has already alerted all district police chiefs and railway superintendents of police about the threat. "We are coordinating with other agencies to thwart such attempts," Arun said.

Central intelligence agencies have been sharing inputs with the UP Police since February about increased activity of terrorists in the state.

According to the latest alert, the ISI is planning to launch attacks in the northern state under the code name 'Operation Krishna India'.

"The agency (ISI) has reportedly trained the group for months to familiarise them with Hindu religious practices.

Members of the module are planning to enter UP through the Nepal border in the guise of seers," the reports said.

In February, Intelligence agencies in the state were tipped off about four dozen terrorists sneaking into UP through the porous border with Nepal.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

"As per the Intelligence inputs, the group has also been trained by Pakistan's ISI in Hindu religious practices, and might try to blend with the local populace before carrying out deadly strikes at prominent religious sites and other sensitive spots," police said.

The Intelligence agencies had picked up intercepts through electronic surveillance in which youths were heard discussing the deaths of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) men in Telangana as well as IS suspect Saifullah in Lucknow.

A Khurasan module was busted after Saifullah's death last month. Recently, some self-radicalised youths were also arrested by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

In 2016, eight suspected members of SIMI had tried to evade the police by adorning saffron robes in Madhya Pradesh. The men were later killed in a police encounter.

Tags: isi agent, uttar pradesh ats, possible terror attack
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

World Gallery

A suicide bombing near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday killed 8 people and wounded at least 25..

Suicide blast hits NATO convoy in Kabul, civilian vehicles damaged
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to US Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called

In pics: Distress labourers around the world mark May Day with protest
Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
The Anzac Day was commemorated in several countries including France, UK and Belgium. The day marks the landing of thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey on April 25, 1915. (Photo: AFP)

ANZAC Day 2017: People remember sacrifices made by service members
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is sensationally unrecognisable in Sridevi's Mom

A still from 'Mom'.
 

Mumbai Police's tweets using Friends' quotes for traffic rules are absolutely amazing

The Mumbai Police has been quite active on Twitter recently with intelligent and yet funny tweets with puns that will surely make you laugh. (Photo:
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rahul Tripathi’s formula for success

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Rahul Tripathi.
 

Gujarat Lions still have 'outside chance' to win IPL 2017, says Irfan Pathan

"If we (Gujarat Lions) win all the remaining matches and maintain a good run rate. We are completely focussing on our remaining matches," said Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I-League champions Aizawl FC threaten 'fast unto death' if barred from top tier

Khalid Jamil
 

WhatsApp suffered global outage for 'a few hours,' now back online

WhatsApp's is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Denial not credible, Pak army must've participated in soldiers' mutilation: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

Soldiers' mutilation: Killers took body parts back to Pakistan, says India

The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF. (File photo)

Not govt servant, can't be convicted in DA case: Sasikala files review plea in SC

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Legislature township on the anvil

Kumarakrupa Guest House

Karnataka: Diddalli tribals back in forest as cops snore away!

BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa addressing a recent meeting of the protesting tribals in Diddalli in Kodagu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham