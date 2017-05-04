T'gana cops luring Muslim youth to join ISIS: Case against Digivjaya Singh

Hyderabad: A case was registered on Thursday against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for accusing the Telangana Police of luring Muslim youths to join the Islamic State group.

In a series of tweets, Singh alleged that the Telangana state police had set up a bogus ISIS website, which was radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to form ISIS modules.

“I made the comments after a great deal of thought. What I feel is that the way in which Muslim youths are being trapped by the Telangana police is not correct. I stand by my comments,” Singh had said on Tuesday in his defence.

“It’s clear that in the Madhya Pradesh Shajapur train blast case and the subsequent encounter of Saifullah, Telangana police had information and had tipped off the MP police. Telangana police admitted it. How did they get his photographs?” he added.

Singh continued, “I can only say that the Telangana police’s strategy of trapping radical Muslims is wrong. It will lead to radicalisation of Muslims. I am not the only one who is opposing this but ATS officials too. There was a meeting on counter terrorism in New Delhi. Everyone there opposed it.”

The Telangana government had asked Singh to either prove his allegation or tender an apology. It had also warned of action "as per the law" against the senior Congress leader if he failed to apologise.