Sukma attack: 11 suspects interrogated after search operations

25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

Raipur: At least 11 persons are being interrogated for their suspected links to the last week's Naxal attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said on Thursday.

The suspects were rounded up by the CRPF and the district police force during search operations in Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of Sukma, Deputy Inspector General (Dantewada region) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Around 11 suspects are being interrogated in connection with the attack on CRPF personnel in Burkapal area on April 24," he said clarifying that they have not been detained as yet.

If it is established in their interrogation that they were involved in the attack, then they will be arrested and produced before the court, the DIG added.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that CRPF had apprehended four suspected Naxals in connection with the attack.

One of the four arrested is a juvenile. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the state police.

On Wednesday, the CRPF troops along with the state police carried out a search operation at the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, following which a massive ammunition cached was recovered.

On April 24, the Naxals had ambushed a patrolling team of CRPF’s 74th battalion near its Burkapal camp under Chintagufa police station area killing 25 troopers and injuring seven others.