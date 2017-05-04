Nation, Current Affairs

Soldiers' mutilation: Killers took body parts back to Pakistan, says India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 4, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 9:42 am IST
India has demanded that Pakistan take action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act.
The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF. (File photo)
 The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF. (File photo)

New Delhi: India has issued a demarche to Pakistan, expressing outrage at the killing and mutilation of two soldiers, saying "the blood samples of the Indian soldiers that has been collected and the trail of blood on the Roza Nala line clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control" and that "sufficient evidence that this act was committed by personnel of the Pakistan Army who crossed the line of control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit who denied any involvement of the Pakistan Army. India also demanded that Pakistan take action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of a group of Pakistani schoolchildren on a trip to India returning earlier than planned after the MEA informed the NGO organisers that this was not the appropriate time for such a visit.

With the MEA saying that the "trail of blood is of Pakistanis who came from across, in this case personnel of Pakistan Army", the obvious meaning is that one or more Pakistan Army men were also injured in the cross-border raid they carried out.

The MEA did not elaborate further but it is also reliably learnt that blood from the severed body parts of the slain Indian soldiers was also found in the blood trail leading upto the LoC, indicating that the returning Pakistani troops were taking the body parts back with them.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Pakistan High  Commissioner was summoned on Wednesday. The Foreign Secretary conveyed India's outrage at the killing and barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May 1 by the Pakistan Army personnel. It was conveyed that the Government considers it a strong act of provocation and in contravention to all norms of civilised conduct.

"It is significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire by Pakistani posts in the Bhattal sector in the vicinity of village Bhattal. The blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on the Roza Nala line clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control. ... The trail of blood is of Pakistanis who came from across, in this case personnel of Pakistan Army. The trail of blood at Roza Nala is an indication that the people who came from Pakistan returned to Pakistan."

The MEA added, "We have shared this information with Pakistan High Commission. The Indian side has sufficient evidence that this act was committed by personnel of the Pakistan Army who crossed the line of control in the Krishna Ghati sector. The Government also demanded that Pakistan take action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act. The Foreign Secretary mentioned to the Pakistan HC that as the HC he should convey the sense of outrage on this particular incident to his Government on this barbaric act and his response was, he denied that Pakistan Army was involved in any way in this incident but assured that he will convey the contents of the demarche."

On the Pakistani schoolchildren's visit to India, which, according to TV reports has been cut short, the MEA said, "This is not the appropriate time for such exchanges. This is what the ministry conveyed to the NGO (the organisers of the trip) after we learnt that the children had crossed over into India on May 1 which was the day the mutilation and killing of our soldiers took place."

Tags: body parts, pakistan army, soldiers mutilation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay (Photo: File)

Have provided actionable evidence to Pak envoy: India on jawans’ mutilation

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay also said that India saw the incident as a 'serious act of provocation'.
03 May 2017 5:03 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

Denial not credible, Pak army must've participated in soldiers' mutilation: Jaitley

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, while replying to a question on India's possible response to Pak's action, said, 'Have faith in your army'.
04 May 2017 9:41 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gujarat Lions still have 'outside chance' to win IPL 2017, says Irfan Pathan

"If we (Gujarat Lions) win all the remaining matches and maintain a good run rate. We are completely focussing on our remaining matches," said Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I-League champions Aizawl FC threaten 'fast unto death' if barred from top tier

Khalid Jamil
 

Man must leave Earth to survive, says Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking
 

WhatsApp back online after worldwide outage for over 2 hrs

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook, suffered a widespread global outage late last night
 

UP: Muslim man donates land for construction of cow shelter

Sarvath Ali (40) has donated two bighas of land towards the construction of a cow shed in Purkazi town in the district, president of the Balaji Dham temple committee, Harshyam Das Goel said. (Photo: File)
 

US: Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Denial not credible, Pak army must've participated in soldiers' mutilation: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

Not govt servant, can't be convicted in DA case: Sasikala files review plea in SC

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Legislature township on the anvil

Kumarakrupa Guest House

Karnataka: Diddalli tribals back in forest as cops snore away!

BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa addressing a recent meeting of the protesting tribals in Diddalli in Kodagu

RERA: Will dream home remain a dream?

Despite the CREDAI stamp of approval, things aren’t as rosy as they seem: prices are likely to shoot up and smaller operators say they will take a hit as the act is too much in favour of bigger players, reports
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham