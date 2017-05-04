Soldiers mutilated: India traces trail of blood to Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Wednesday issued a demarche to Pakistan, expressing outrage at the killing and mutilation of two soldiers, saying “it had sufficient evidence” that this act was committed by personnel of the Pakistan Army who crossed the Line of Control (LoC). India said, “The blood samples of the Indian soldiers and the trail of blood clearly show that the killers returned across the LoC.”

Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar summoned Pakistan high commissioner Abdul Basit who denied any involvement of the Pakistan Army.

India also demanded that Pakistan take action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act.

With the MEA saying that the “trail of blood is of Pakistanis, in this case personnel of Pakistan’s Army”, who came from across the LoC, the obvious meaning is that one or more Pakistan Armymen were also injured in the cross-border raid they carried out in the Krishna Ghati sector on May 1.

The ministry of external affairs did not elaborate, but it is also reliably learnt that blood from the severed body parts of the slain Indian soldiers was found in the blood trail leading up to the LoC, indicating that the returning Pakistani troops were taking them back with them.

Pakistan says Army was not involved

The MEA said, “The foreign secretary conveyed India’s outrage at the killing and barbaric act by Pakistan Army.” “The foreign secretary told the Pakistan high commissioner that he should convey the sense of outrage on this incident to his government and his response was, he denied the Pakistan Army was involved in any way in this incident,” the MEA added.