Manmohan visited more countries than Modi, but went unnoticed: Amit Shah

Palampur (Himachal Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress party of making an issue out of nothing, citing that former prime minister Manmohan Singh visited more countries than his successor Narendra Modi.

"Our opponents make an issue of PM Modi's foreign visits, but as per figures Manmohan Singh ji visited more countries than Modi Ji," Shah said, while addressing intellectuals meet at Palampur.

Shah asserted that the number of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits appeared to be higher because when his predecessor used to travel, no one got to know about the trips.

Applauding BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Shah said that the state no longer belonged to the BIMARU states.

"When we governed Bihar, it was on verge of getting rid of BIMARU state tag. It is due to our governments in MP and Chhattisgarh that they do not belong to the BIMARU category anymore," he said.

The BJP president claimed that wherever there was a BJP Government in the country, there was development.

"Within two years, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana initiated by the BJP Government has provided connections of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to two crore families in the country," he added.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is facing anti-incumbency with the Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and the Congress Government facing corruption allegations.

The BJP registered a mandate in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections earlier this year. The party also registered a huge win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, winning over 180 seats out of 270.