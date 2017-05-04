Nation, Current Affairs

Complaint filed against Siddaramaiah with Lokayukta over cop transfers

ANI
Published May 4, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Karnataka police association chief Venugopal alleged that large scale corruption took place in transfer of police officials.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 27 other ministers with the Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday over transfer of police officers in the state.

The complainant was filed by Chief of Karnataka Police Mahasangha, Shashidhar Venugopal.

Venugopal had approached the Lokayukta against Siddaramaiah and 27 ministers of his cabinet. He alleged that large scale corruption took place in transfer of police officials on New Year eve.

Last year, 41 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in a major reshuffle of the police force in Karnataka on December 31.

Besides Siddaramaiah and his ministers, Venugopal has also named 21 police officers in his complaint. Venugopal alleged that police officials paid money to ministers for favourable transfers and appointments.

Venugopal had urged the Lokayukta to launch a probe against all names in his complaint.

Reports had earlier stated that, Siddaramaiah had tried to bring up a mix of old and new police officers in Bengaluru and other places keeping in mind the 2018- Assembly elections.

Those who were transferred from their posts included the then police commissioner of Bengaluru city, N. S Megharik, who was made the chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Tags: cm siddaramaiah, karnataka lokayukta, police officers, cop transfers
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Former High Court judge Justice P Vishwanath Shetty

Working to regain public faith in Lokayukta: Justice Vishwanatha Shetty

Further, he said that he did not want to create fear among bureaucrats by raiding their offices.
26 Apr 2017 3:51 AM
Mr Vala approved the appointment of Justice Shetty after the state government responded with clarifications to issues raised by Mr Vala.

Karnataka Governor gives nod, Vishwanath Shetty is new Lokayukta

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed news of the go-ahead issued by Mr Vala.
27 Jan 2017 3:04 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphones that feature OIS for better, stable photos

The whole camera module is based on a gyroscope motor that constantly moves around to compensate the phone’s physical movements. (image: pixabay)
 

Charity service in Taiwan helps disabled people reach an orgasm like never before

The charity is founded by wheelchair-bound Vincent who became disabled because of post-polio syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Haryana construction worker climbs 70 ft tree upside down

He can climb tall trees in just 5 mins (Photo: YouTube)
 

Hold selection committee meeting, Team India will play Champions Trophy: COA to BCCI

The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators has advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for Champions Trophy which will commence in June this year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian football team attain highest FIFA ranking in 21 years

India climb to the top 100 spots in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 21 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes collide while taking catch against KKR

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith collided on the pitch, while attempting to take a catch against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manmohan visited more countries than Modi, but went unnoticed: Amit Shah

Applauding BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Shah said that the state no longer belonged to the BIMARU states. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab: BSF arrests 12-year-old speech, hearing impaired Pak boy

The BSF also found a 20 rupee Pakistani note with the boy. (Photo: Representational Image)

Justice Karnan refuses to undergo medical test, says he has 'stable mind'

Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan. (Photo: PTI)

Eman leaves India, sister thanks doctors after calling them ‘liars’

On April 21, 36-year-old Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg, had lost 250 kg in two months after undergoing surgery here at Saifee Hospital. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Will support BJP presidential candidate if it works for state's welfare: TRS

TRS MP Jithender Reddy. (Twitter |@Jithenderredd10)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham