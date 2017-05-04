Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala not allowing maintenance of Mullaperiyar Dam: TN to SC

PTI
Published May 4, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Court has issued notice to Kerala and fixed the plea of Tamil Nadu for hearing in the second week of July.
Mullaperiyar Dam. (Photo: PTI)
 Mullaperiyar Dam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from Kerala on a plea of Tamil Nadu alleging that the neighbouring state is not allowing it to maintain the historic Mullaperiyar Dam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justices DY Chandrachud and SK Kaul issued notice to Kerala and fixed the plea of Tamil Nadu for hearing in the second week of July.

Tamil Nadu, in its plea, has sought execution of the apex court judgement in the case, saying it has been held that Tamil Nadu will have a right to maintain the dam while its security would be taken care of by Kerala.

Tamil Nadu has alleged that its officials are not allowed to perform the maintenance work of the dam.

Earlier, the apex court had rapped Tamil Nadu government for seeking deployment of CISF for ensuring safety and security of the Mullaperiyar Dam, saying there cannot be a "perennial 'amrit dhara' kind of litigation", forcing the state to withdraw it.

In its May 7, 2014 verdict, the Supreme Court had held that the 120-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam is safe and allowed the Tamil Nadu government to raise the water level to 142 feet and ultimately to 152 feet after completion of strengthening measures on the dam.

Kerala had later moved the apex court for clarification on its verdict and contended that the water storage should not be increased to 142 feet until all the 13 spillover gates of the dam were operational.

The apex court had earlier too dismissed Kerala's plea to review its 2014 verdict, saying there was no reason to interfere with the judgement of the Constitution Bench.

Mullaperiyar Dam is a masonry dam and was constructed pursuant to the Periyar Lake Lease Agreement of October 29, 1886 across the Periyar river. The construction continued for about eight years and was completed in 1895.

The dam is situated in Idukki district in Kerala and is owned and operated by Tamil Nadu government. The length of the main dam is 1200 feet and top of the dam is 155 feet.   

Tags: mullaperiyar dam, tamil nadu, kerala, maintenance work
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is sensationally unrecognisable in Sridevi's Mom

A still from 'Mom'.
 

Mumbai Police's tweets using Friends' quotes for traffic rules are absolutely amazing

The Mumbai Police has been quite active on Twitter recently with intelligent and yet funny tweets with puns that will surely make you laugh. (Photo: Twitter/MumbaiPolice)
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rahul Tripathi’s formula for success

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Rahul Tripathi.
 

WhatsApp suffered global outage for 'a few hours,' now back online

WhatsApp's is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries.
 

Gujarat Lions still have 'outside chance' to win IPL 2017, says Irfan Pathan

"If we (Gujarat Lions) win all the remaining matches and maintain a good run rate. We are completely focussing on our remaining matches," said Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I-League champions Aizawl FC threaten 'fast unto death' if barred from top tier

Khalid Jamil
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC likely to convene all-party meet on EVM tampering issue

Recently 16 opposition parties had urged the ECI to revert to ballot system, claiming that the faith of the people in EVMs has been 'eroded'. (Photo: PTI)

T'gana cops luring Muslim youth to join ISIS: Case against Digivjaya Singh

AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: PTI)

India’s cleanest city is Indore, Vizag at number 3, Mysuru drops to 5th spot

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu announcing the list of 25 cleanest cities in India. (Photo: Twitter)

Bilkis Bano gangrape case: Bombay HC rejects CBI plea for death penalty

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha: Yechury appeals to secular parties to unite for Prez poll

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham