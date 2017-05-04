Nation, Current Affairs

EC to brief parties on EVM tampering, hacking challenge on May 12

PTI
Published May 4, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the all-party meeting, said a senior Commission official.
Nasim Zaidi had told reporters in Chandigarh on April 29 that an all-party meeting would be held where all parties will be told how EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per the administrative and technical safeguard system. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Election Commission will convene an all-party meeting on May 12 to discuss the concerns about the reliability of electronic voting machines and is likely to brief the parties about its planned EVM hacking challenge.

A statement from the Commission said that at the May 12 meeting, the issue of EVMs, change in rules regarding recount of votes using paper trail data, making bribery in elections a cognisable offence and disqualification of candidates charge-sheeted for electoral bribery would be discussed.

While there was no mention of the proposed EVM hacking challenge in the statement, a senior Commission official, who refused to go on record, said an overview of process and procedure of EVM challenge would be given and views of the parties would be sought.

The date of the proposed challenge, he said, would be decided after the all-party meeting.

The Election Commission has convened a meeting with all recognised national and state political parties on May 12 in New Delhi to discuss issue related to EVM and VVPAT.

"In addition to the EVM/VVPAT, the agenda will also cover making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules. The EC has sought written response from all the parties on the above issues by May 7," the statement said.

Recently, 16 opposition parties had urged the ECI to revert to ballot system, claiming that the faith of the people in EVMs has been "eroded".

"We will soon hold an all-party meeting in which they will be told how our EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had told reporters in Chandigarh on April 29.

Seven national parties and 48 state parties have been invited. 

