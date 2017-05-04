Telangana: Doctors’ panel seeks more staff in government hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government doctor’s association has urged the state government to increase the number of doctors in government hospitals.

Association president P. Praveen said, “The lack of sufficient human resources in primary health centres (PHC) and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP) is causing serious problems to the patients. The patients are not getting proper facilities in these hospitals because there is lack of staff. The government is urged to immediately recruit permanent doctors rather than appointing contract doctors.”

He noted, “The doctors in Ammavadi are overburdened, especially the gynaecologists, as many of them are attending to nearly 300 patients a day in the PHCs. The government is urged to immediately train MBBS doctors and recruit them to make the Ammavadi hospitals successful.”