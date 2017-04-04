Yogi Adityanath says dialogue way out on Ram temple dispute

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered his government’s help to resolve the contentious Ram temple issue and called for both sides to re-establish dialogue to settle the lingering dispute.

A strong votary of building a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya before he took over as Chief Minister, the hardline Hindutva leader, however, was circumspect in his comments on the issue in an interview to the RSS-affiliated weekly Organiser.

“As the government is not party to it, so the two parties in contention should have a dialogue and resolve the matter. If any help of the state government is needed, we are ready to provide that,” he said.

Replying to questions about his government's action against illegal slaughterhouses, Adityanath asserted no legally-run abattoir operator would be harassed.

Defending his government’s action, the Chief Minister said, steps taken against slaughter houses were in line with the observations of National Green Tribunal in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2017.