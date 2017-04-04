Nation, Current Affairs

'Will work for free': Jethmalani after Kejriwal sends legal bills to Delhi govt

ANI
Published Apr 4, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Jethmalani, defending Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by Arun Jaitley, has billed the Delhi CM over Rs 1 crore.
Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ram Jethmalani. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ram Jethmalani. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's counsel in the defamation case filed against him by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Tuesday said that he would work for free if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo cannot pay him his fees.

"Even now if the government doesn't pay or he can't pay, I will appear free. I will then treat him as one of my poor clients," Jethmalani told ANI in an exclusive conversation.

Venting his ire over reports suggesting that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar's advice in clearing the bills, the veteran lawyer said they are all in Jaitley's control.

Jethmalani further said that he charges only the rich clients.

"Everybody knows this in this country that I charge only the rich, but for poor people I do work free and the poor people are about 90 percent of my client," he said.

Jethmalani, who is defending Kejriwal in both a criminal and a civil defamation case filed by Jaitley, has reportedly sent bills for Rs. one crore in retainership and Rs. 22 lakh for each appearance in court to the Delhi Chief Minister.

Jethmalani has made 11 appearances so far, leading to a total of Rs 3.42 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has signed off on the bills and sent them for clearance to the Lieutenant Governor, who has sought the opinion of experts on how to proceed.

Baijal's move comes after the Delhi Government's Law Department, responding to a note by Sisodia, said that Lieutenant Governor's permission for clearing the bills was necessary.

Tags: ram jethmalani, arvind kejriwal, defamation case, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

In a major jolt to Kejriwal, a Delhi court on Saturday put him on trial in connection with the DDCA criminal defamation case filed by Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Received death threats from Jaitley's team during defamation case: AAP

Meanwhile, BJP has said the AAP should have thought twice before denting Jaitley's image.
26 Mar 2017 2:02 PM
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on trial for defamation: Arun Jaitley’s absence leads to argument

Jaitley had filed complaint alleging that the accused had defamed him in a controversy regarding DDCA which he headed for over a decade.
26 Mar 2017 1:11 AM

World Gallery

A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
The Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the damage bill could reach Aus$1 billion (US$770 million).

In pics: Flood-ravaged Australia under goes big clean-up
An aerial view of a portion of Mocoa, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept.

In pics: Hundreds dead in Colombia as rivers overflow, toppling homes
Never-seen photographs from the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon released by the FBI this week show the massive devastation that faced first responders. (Photo: FBI)

FBI releases unseen photos of 9/11 attack on Pentagon
A mud bath ritual, known as Mebuug-buugan, is popular mainly in the rural areas of Bali, Indonesia. Scores of men and women bathe themselves in mud, which they believe will wash off traces of negative energies from their mind and body. (Photo: AFP)

Mebuug-buugan: Traditional mud baths held in Bali
Italian shoemaker Antonio Vietri hopes to attract shoppers from wealthy Gulf countries with his blue or black suede moccasins with stitched gold-plated uppers.

In Pics: Italian artisan crafts 24-carat gold shoes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Future of dating: Wearable that tells you if someone is checking you out

(Image: Ripple)
 

VHP demands removal of scene showing 'pregnant' Akshara's marriage in film

Akshara Haasan, Vivaan Shah and Gurmeet Choudhary in the poster of 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.'
 

Here’s how you can win the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at 1 rupee

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
 

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan ready for IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Afghanistan cricketers Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will make their IPL debut as they gear up to play for defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 10. (Photo: PTI / ICC)
 

Ravi Shastri wants ICC Champions Trophy to be scrapped

"If you ask me about the last 10-12 World Cups (winners), I will tell you, (but) you ask me (about) the last three Champions Trophy (winners) - I don't know. The last one (in England in 2013) I will tell, because India won," said Ravi Shastri. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Man arrested for 'communal' Facebook post

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Majority of ATMs run out of cash

We have had enough of this demonetisation. I don’t know how to pay my house owner, who accepts only cash and has to be paid within fifth of every month , Meenakshi, a techie at a software firm in Koramangala

Karnataka High Court dismisses Traffic Ramaswamy plea over Sasikala

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru to have 10 zones

The government will appoint two additional joint commissioners, while the approval for restructuring will allow the BBMP to hire 1,004 additional staff of different cadres like engineers, health inspectors and revenue officers.

India’s best university is Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham