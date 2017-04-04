Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu states Governor ESL Narasimhan may be Vice-President

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI VASUDEVAN
Published Apr 4, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 2:13 am IST
According to one Union minister from the Telugu-speaking states, Narasimhan’s elevation is very much on the cards.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E.S.L. Narasimhan in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E.S.L. Narasimhan in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The name of E.S.L. Narasimhan, Governor of the two Telugu states, is doing the rounds in Delhi as a candidate for the position of Vice-President, replacing the present incumbent Hamid Ansari who will complete his second five-year term in August this year.

It is being rumoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interested in elevating Mr Narasimhan who is said to have offered some tips during last year’s “surgical strikes” by India in PoK.

The Prime Minister seems to have been impressed with Mr Narasimhan’s balancing act and initiatives in resolving several outstanding issues between the two Telugu states. According to one Union minister from the Telugu-speaking states, Mr Narasimhan’s elevation is very much on the cards.

Mr Narasimhan’s close association with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has also reportedly prompted the BJP to favour his candidature. Mr Narasimhan was chief of the Intelligence Bureau before he was appointed Governor for Chhattisgarh in 2007 by the UPA government. He is the only UPA appointed Governor who has survived under NDA rule. Mr Narasimhan’s second term as Governor ends on May 3 this year.

The Vice-President is elected by members of both the Houses of Parliament. At present, the NDA enjoys a combined majority in the 245-member Rajya Sabha and 543-member Lok Sabha.

Tags: e.s.l. narasimhan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Related Stories

Prime MInister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

What next for Modi after BJP's spectacular show in UP?

Will Modi now tackle key issues such as Article 370, the Ayodhya debate, Uniform Civil Code before the 2019 general elections?
22 Mar 2017 9:13 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: 765kV Wardha to Nizamabad line ready, says Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid Corporation on Monday said that it has commissioned the 765 kV Wardha- Nizamabad line along with 765/400 kV Nizamabad substation well ahead of schedule.(Representational image)

Clampdown on liquor vends along highways continues, evokes criticism

A closed liquor shop following the directive of the Supreme Court to shut liquor vends located within 500 meters of national and state highways in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala camp can’t use AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol on website: EC

The two leaves symbol of AIADMK. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP: Post poll debacle, SP identifying insiders who worked against party nominees

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

SC to hear about 5,300 cases during summer vacation

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham