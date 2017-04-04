'No fake controversy around Dalai Lama’s Arunachal visit': India warns China

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama delivers a lecture on "Ancient Indian Knowledge in Modern Times" at the Guwahati university campus in Assam. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Amid persistent Chinese objections to the Dalai Lama's trip to Arunachal Pradesh, India said on Tuesday that no "artificial controversy" should be created around the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit.

External Affairs Ministry also asserted that the government has clearly stated on several occasions that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected by the Indian people.

"No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India," the Ministry said in a release.

The government, therefore, urges that no "artificial controversy" should be created around his present visit to Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

A wary China has kept a close watch ahead of the Dalai Lama's visit, starting on Tuesday.

The Dalai Lama, who was set to reach Tawang on Tuesday was forced to change his schedule due to bad weather, and will now reach Bomdila by evening.

The Tibetan Spiritual lead was set to leave Guwahati by a chopper, but the inclement weather has forced him to travel by road and change his stop to Bomdila, where he will make a public appearance on Wednesday.

After staying there for two days, he will proceed to Tawang.

After several hours of thundershowers, members of Tibetan refugee community of Monpas and residents of the northwestern town of Arunachal Pradesh were out of their homes to clean the road to welcome their spiritual leader.

Tawang monastery, where Dalai Lama is going to stay for next four days, had been decorated with religious flags and coloured pieces of cloth with mantras inscribed on them.

Dressed in traditional costumes, around 800 monks will welcome their spiritual leader Dalai Lama in the 400-year-old monastery which is India's largest and the world's second largest.

During his visit, he is also expected to hold a religious discourse at the stadium of Tawang's senior secondary school and will also deliver a public talk on 'Secular Ethics and Happiness' at the Kala Wangpo Convention Centre.

On April 9, he will be inaugurating the Thupsung Dhargeyling Monastery.

Security arrangements are also deployed by the Arunachal Pradesh Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to avoid any unwelcome tensions.

In 1959, along with thousands of supporters, the spiritual leader escaped from China and crossed over at Chuthangmu post.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned India that the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, will cause "serious damage" to bilateral ties.