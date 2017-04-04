Maharashtra to allot land for mass production of aeroplanes

Mumbai: If all goes as per plan, the ‘Made in India’ aeroplane will soon touch the skies of Maharashtra. Impressed with city-based Air India pilot, Captain Amol Yadav’s indigenous aeroplane models, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to allot a 157-acre land parcel at Saphale, Palghar for mass production of the aeroplanes.

The land will be allotted free of cost, but in return Mr Yadav has to sign a partnership with the MIDC. Mr Fadnavis asked the MIDC officers to finalise the details of an agreement in the next two days.

In a meeting held at Mantralaya on Monday, Mr Fadnavis directed the officers concerned to expedite the ambitious project. Mr Yadav has built a six-seater TAC 003-plane (name of the aeroplane) over 18 years. Mr Yadav has also formed an aircraft production company ‘Trust Aircraft’ for the mass production of six and 20-seater aeroplanes. Mr Yadav’s plane models had created a buzz at the ‘Make In India’ exhibition last year at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

In August 2016, Mr Fadnavis had assured him land to start mass production in Maharashtra. On Monday, Mr Fadnavis chaired a meeting with officers from the industry, revenue department and a representative of the union aviation ministry. Mr Yadav too was present at the meeting.

Mr Fadnavis also assured Mr Yadav about the Director General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) licence for flying. “The Chief Minister will speak to the PM regarding the licence and see that it will be issued to our company very soon,” said Mr Yadav.