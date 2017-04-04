Nation, Current Affairs

Jawan held with live grenades at Srinagar airport

Published Apr 4, 2017, 3:24 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 3:24 am IST
The police said that the grenades were found in the jawan’s baggage during a check.
An Army soldier arrives at the site where militants attacked a CRPF convoy on the outskirts of Srinagar along Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 An Army soldier arrives at the site where militants attacked a CRPF convoy on the outskirts of Srinagar along Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: In a bizarre incident, the J&K police’s anti-hijacking squad on Monday arrested an Army jawan who was trying to board a Delhi-bound flight with two live hand grenades at the Srinagar airport.

The Army jawan identified as Bhupal Mukhiya, a resident of Darjeeling’s Basuli village, was quickly taken to an interrogation centre where he reportedly changed his statements thrice.

The police said that the grenades were found in the jawan’s baggage during a check. He initially said that he was unaware of the grenades in his possession. But later, he retracted his statement, and claimed that he was taking grenades to Delhi to cause ‘blast in rivers’ to catch fish.

On being pressed, he said that a “Major Sahib” had asked him to take the grenades to Delhi where these were to be delivered to some unknown person and that he was just a ‘courier’ for the grenades. He also reportedly mentioned the names of two junior level officers.

The J&K police has approached the Army authorities and sought access to these officers for their questioning, the sources said.

Director General of J&K police, Sheesh Paul Vaid, said that an FIR has been registered at Srinagar's Humhama police Station and that "it would be too early to draw conclusions". He, however, also told reporters here, "Necessary action will be taken against him. I'm heading to the airport now." Replying queries, the police chief said, "He (Army jawan) will face action according to the law. Be it an Army jawan, a policeman or a civilian, everyone will have to face action." Asked if it was a hijacking bid, Mr. Vaid said, "I cannot say anything on that."

The soldier had entered the Airport without being stopped because there is no checking for the Army at the main entry. He serves at a unit of Army JAK LI in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC).
 
Former Chief minister, Omar Abdullah, said that recovery of grenades from a soldier tells a wide story of problem of unaccounted weapons and ammunition. He wrote on micro blogging site twitter, " Not something, one would usually forget to unpack before boarding a flight. Tells a wider story of the problem of unaccounted weapons & ammo."

Tags: srinagar airport, army jawan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Entertainment Gallery

While Salman Khan and his family were snapped returning to Mumbai after their recent vacation in Maldives, several other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and family return from Maldives vacation, other stars also get snapped
Karan Johar, who recently welcomed his twin babies home, hosted a bash for his B-Town friends late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After welcoming twins home, Karan Johar hosts bash for B-Town friends
The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh, held a screening of their upcoming production 'Begum Jaan' on Sunday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bhatts host screening of Begum Jaan, Shraddha, Aditya, others watch film
Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: No diesel, petrol supply from today, say Truckers

Trucks parked at APMC Yard at Yeshwanthpur, following lorry strike, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Telangana: 765kV Wardha to Nizamabad line ready, says Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid Corporation on Monday said that it has commissioned the 765 kV Wardha- Nizamabad line along with 765/400 kV Nizamabad substation well ahead of schedule.(Representational image)

Clampdown on liquor vends along highways continues, evokes criticism

A closed liquor shop following the directive of the Supreme Court to shut liquor vends located within 500 meters of national and state highways in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala camp can’t use AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol on website: EC

The two leaves symbol of AIADMK. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP: Post poll debacle, SP identifying insiders who worked against party nominees

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham