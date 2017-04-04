In Telangana, crucial RTI is a painful process

Applicants will have to declare that the matter submitted by them before has not been decided or is pending before the Commission or any court.

Hyderabad: A damning report has been submitted to the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training on the implementation of the Right To Information Act.

The ‘Study on constraints faced by RTI activists in Telangana’ reveals that the general behaviour of Public Information Officers is discouraging and RTI applicants face constraints in receiving data when exposing corruption.

A shocking hundred per cent of the respondents were not informed by the PIO of the grounds on which their application was rejected.

About 24 per cent said they had received incomplete information and 34 per cent of respondents said they received information without attestation. Attestation authenticates that the information received is from a Public Office.

Cash can be accepted as fee for certain RTI applications, but 60 per cent of respondents said cash was not accepted and they were asked to pay via DD or Cheque.

And 21 per cent of respondents said they had to go to the office the next day because an information officer was absent from work.

Fifteen per cent of respondents said that there were times when they had to wait for the PIO in order to receive the acknowledgement because the PIO was busy with non-RTI work.

Respondents from Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts said that to avoid such issues they started filing applications via registered post. This is a method many advise as the acknowledgement slip issued by the postal department is accepted as acknowledgment of an RTI application by the Information Commission.

According to the RTI Act, information-seekers need not specify the reasons for seeking data, unless requesting for third-party information. But PIOs in most cases asked the seeker verbally for reasons. Twenty per cent of respondents said such questions often lead to arguments and to avoid verbal questioning they sent applications via registered post, even though the office was close by.

During post-interview queries, respondents from Nizamabad said they don’t even specify their phone numbers in the application, as they are then called up by the PIO and asked about their motives in, which is not a requirement of the Act.

RTI draft rules ‘could increase threats to life’