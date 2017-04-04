German tourist rape: Chennai police release sketch of suspect

Cops are, however, continuing to assert that only one person had been involved in the sexual assault of the German woman although more than one person could have been present during the assault.

Chennai: Even as the cops are quizzing a suspect in connection with the rape of a 38-year-old woman-German tourist, they released a sketch on Monday of the prime suspect involved in the incident that reportedly occurred on a lonely stretch of beach near Mahabalpuram in neighbouring Kancheepuram district. Initial reports suggest that the woman was lying down to take a nap in a grove of casuarinas in Telungar Thottam near Aladi Amman Koil, Puttipalam after having walked for a while.

It has now emerged that she was lying down in the beach behind Monkey Mount, a farmhouse-style beach resort. The perpetrator was suspected to have sneaked in through the backyard of the resort.

Cops probing the incident had recovered from the crime scene condoms which suspect(s) may have used while raping the victim. Senior IPS officers – North Zone IG C. Sridhar, DIG Najmul Hoda and Kancheepuram SP, Santosh Hadimani - inspected the scene of crime besides hearing out the victim and recording her statement.

The German tourist is part of a 12-member party of 3 families touring the country. She is likely to leave the country on Tuesday as her visa expires. German Consular services had reached out to the victim from Delhi besides fanning a team out to Kancheepuram. German Consulate officials are in touch with the local police and they also recorded the victim’s statement and visited the resort where she was staying and interacted with its managers”, according to a police source.

The victim and two of her friends had gone to sunbathe at around 8 am on Sunday while the rape incident took place at around 10 am. Late on Sunday night, the victim met the media along with two of her friends and briefly narrated her harrowing experience in which she stated that she was raped by two men who are in their 30s, and that the rapists were Indians.

Cops are, however, continuing to assert that only one person had been involved in the sexual assault of the German woman although more than one person could have been present during the assault. While cops are reluctant to share further details about the incident, the suspect, who is in custody, has been identified as Ranjan. None has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.